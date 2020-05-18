Banana Republic cuts up to 50% off sitewide + extra 40% off sale items

Banana Republic just launched a sitewide sale that’s offering up to 50% off everything and an extra 40% off all sale items. Prices are as marked. Plus, customers receive free delivery on orders of $25 or more. A good pair of jeans is essential in anyone’s wardrobe. The men’s Slim Luxe Traveler Jeans were designed for comfort and they are currently on sale for $77. To compare, these jeans were originally priced at $129. This style is infused with stretch and its medium wash is trendy for this season. With over 500 reviews from Banana Republic customers, these jeans are rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

Once you’ve shopped all of today’s sales, be sure to head on over to our fashion guide for even more discounts.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!