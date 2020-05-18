Cole Haan updates your shoes with up to 70% off styles from just $30 shipped

Cole Haan is currently offering up to 70% off sale items and 30% off select new arrivals. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. Update your shoes for spring with the men’s Nantucket Deck Camp Boat Shoes that are on sale for just $40. To compare, these shoes were originally priced at $110. The boat shoe style is very trendy for the warm weather season and very versatile. Its slip-on design makes it a breeze to take on or off and they’re available in three color options. Better yet, this style offers a cushioned insole for added comfort and a rigid outsole to promote traction. You can check out the entire sale here or hit the jump for the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Flora Thong Sandal is another standout from this sale and it’s currently marked down to $30. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $130. This sandal has a foam base to add support and it’s available in four fun color options for spring.

Our top picks for women include:

