Score Nike, adidas, Brooks, and more at 25% off during Eastbay’s Flash Sale

Boost your next workout with Eastbay’s Flash Sale that’s offering 25% off orders of $49 or more. Just use promo code DUNK25 at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. For men, the Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit is currently on sale for $120 and originally was priced at $160. These shoes are great for running with a supportive base and lightweight design. It also has flexible Flyknit material to promote a natural stride and a breathable feel. Best of all, you can also find this style in a women’s option for the same price. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Nike customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Jordan AJ 1 Mid SE $86 (Orig. $125)
- Nike Tech Fleece Joggers $82 (Orig. $110)
- Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit $120 (Orig. $160)
- adidas Ultraboost 19 Shoes $105 (Orig. $180)
- Nike Free X Metcon 2 $52 (Orig. $120)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 $75 (Orig. $120)
- Nike Joyride Run Flyknit $112 (Orig. $180)
- adidas Originals NMD R1 $90 (Orig. $130)
- Nike React Presto $60 (Orig. $120)
- Nike Swoosh Run Tights $45 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
