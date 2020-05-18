Garmin Forerunner 645 Music GPS Running Watch with Garmin Pay: $230

Today only, as part of the Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a selection of the Forerunner 645 Music GPS Running Watches with Garmin Pay for $229.99. That’s $220 off of the list price of this 4.4/5 star rated watch and about $100 off where it has been for the past months. While this is first and foremost a running/fitness watch with advanced running dynamics, including ground contact time balance, stride length, vertical ratio, it also offers contact payments, 500 songs, Bluetooth, 7-days battery life, and more.

Garment Forerunner 645 features:

Easily download up to 500 songs to your watch, and connect with Bluetooth headphones (sold separately) for phone free listening

Syncs music from select streaming services for offline listening

Garmin Pay contactless payment solution lets you make convenient payments with your watch, so you can leave your cash and cards at home

Provides advanced running dynamics, including ground contact time balance, stride length, vertical ratio and more

Uses wrist based heart rate to offer performance monitoring features, including evaluating your current training status. Battery life: up to 7 days in smartwatch mode; 5 hours in GPS mode with music

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!