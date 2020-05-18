Garmin Forerunner 645 Music GPS Running Watch with Garmin Pay: $230

Today only, as part of the Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a selection of the Forerunner 645 Music GPS Running Watches with Garmin Pay for $229.99. That’s $220 off of the list price of this 4.4/5 star rated watch and about $100 off where it has been for the past months. While this is first and foremost a running/fitness watch with advanced running dynamics, including ground contact time balance, stride length, vertical ratio, it also offers contact payments, 500 songs, Bluetooth, 7-days battery life, and more.

Garment Forerunner 645 features:

  • Easily download up to 500 songs to your watch, and connect with Bluetooth headphones (sold separately) for phone free listening
  • Syncs music from select streaming services for offline listening
  • Garmin Pay contactless payment solution lets you make convenient payments with your watch, so you can leave your cash and cards at home
  • Provides advanced running dynamics, including ground contact time balance, stride length, vertical ratio and more
  • Uses wrist based heart rate to offer performance monitoring features, including evaluating your current training status. Battery life: up to 7 days in smartwatch mode; 5 hours in GPS mode with music

