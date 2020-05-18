Kate Spade’s Surprise Sale takes up to 75% off handbags, more + free shipping

Kate Spade is having a flash Surprise Sale that’s offering up to 75% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Score great deals on handbags, wallets, jewelry, clothing, shoes, and more. Plus, all orders receive free delivery. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Hayes Small Satchel and Wallet bundle that’s priced at just $129 with code MAKEITTWO at checkout. To compare, this bag and wallet combination is usually priced at $457. This handbag is a great option for everyday wear and I love that you can style it as a crossbody or hang it over your shoulder. It also has unique tassel details that are stylish and a zippered compartment to store your essentials. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Another great option from this sale is the Cabana Leather Flip Flops that are marked down to just $49 and originally were priced at $99. These flip flops can easily be dressed up or down and will become a staple in your wardrobe. Best of all, they’re available in several color options.

Our top picks from Kate Spade include:

