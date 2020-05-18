Nerf’s Megalodon N-Strike Mega Blaster includes whistling darts at $24

Amazon is offering the Nerf Megalodon N-Strike Mega Blaster for $23.99 Prime shipped. Normally around $36 at Amazon, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Included with this massive blaster, you’ll also score 20 official “Mega Whistler Darts” which let your enemies know that the game’s over as they scream toward them. I love Nerf’s whistling darts, as they’re quite fun to play with. However, this blaster is compatible with any Nerf Mega dart, not just the whistling ones, giving you the ability to re-use ones from other blasters. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Already own a selection of Nerf blasters? This tactical vest is a must-have for your battles then. It includes 30 darts, reload clips, safety goggles, and more at just $22 Prime shipped.

However, those on a tighter budget will want to check out the Nerf Fortnite Sp-L Elite Dart Blaster. This game-inspired sidearm runs just $13 Prime shipped and is the perfect backup weapon for your Nerf battles.

Nerf Megalodon N-Strike Mega Blaster features:

20-Dart rotating drum: The rotating drum holds 20 Nerf Mega darts to give you plenty of firepower for all your Nerf battles

Crank to fire: crank the handle back and forth on this big red toy blaster to send 20 Nerf Mega darts in a row whistling through the air

Fire darts up to 85 feet (26 meters): experience the mega-blasting power of the Megalodon toy blaster that shoots darts up to 85 feet (26 meters)

