Roborock’s lightweight H6 cordless upright vac features 90-min runtime, now $399 (Reg $449)

Roborock, a brand well-known for its growing lineup of robotic vacuum cleaners, is introducing its new lightweight H6 upright solution. Tapping its expertise in the automated cleaning space, the new H6 arrives with a familiar cordless stick design and a slew of notable features including a new lightweight form factor, extended battery life, and a full suite of accessories.

The new Roborock H6 carries a $449 MSRP but is available for a special $399 launch price for a limited time.

Roborock H6 Vacuum:

The new Roborock H6 upright vacuum is equipped with the “first LiPo battery to be used in a cordless stick vacuum.” This technology yields an impressive 90-minutes of cordless runtime in what is referred to an “Eco mode”, alongside 10-minutes of Max mode.

The H6 also employs “Boost Mode” tech adopted from the company’s robotic vacuums to automatically increase the suction of the machine when carpet is detected — effectively negating manual adjustment and saving the battery when the extra suction isn’t needed.

A handy “Sustain” function is included and allows users to lock the suction without needing to hold the trigger down.

The 420W multi-layer impeller combines with up to 150AW of suction power to remove “mites, pollen, dander, and airborne pollutants” from your space, according to the company. A 5-layer filtration system helps the cause alongside washable front and rear HEPA filters that can capture 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns.

Along with the washable dustbin and the 1.3-inch OLED status display, Roborock makes a point of noting the minimized operation noise by way of a dampening chamber and “advanced airflow control.” The aforementioned display informs users which mode they are currently in as well as maintenance reminders, and battery-life status.

The entire system is housed in the included accessory rack. Compatible with both a wall-mounted or free-standing setup, each of the pieces in the extensive accessory collection here is neatly stored in the rack. Those include the floor brush, carpet brush, motorized mini brush, dusting brush, the crevice tool, and a flex tube that allow you to get in hard to reach and awkward spaces including under furniture and around corners.

The new Roborock H6 carries a $449.99 MSRP but will be on sale for $399 between May 18 and May 22, 2020.

