TOMS refreshes your spring shoes with extra 25% off sale styles from $25

For a limited time only, TOMS takes an extra 25% off all markdowns with code BYESPRING at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $59. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s TRVL LITE Slip-On Sneakers that are marked down to $28. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $80. This style is lightweight and will pair nicely with jeans or shorts alike. They also include a breathable mesh lining to help keep you comfortable when the temperatures rise. Score even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

The women’s Leather Phoebe Clog Sandals are very trendy for this season. Originally priced at $130, however during the sale you can find them for $75. This style is perfect to wear with all of your spring dresses and they’re available in three color options.

Our top picks for women include:

