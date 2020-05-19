This 6-qt. multi-cooker is now one of the most affordable out there at $30

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Insignia 6-quart Multi-Cooker for $29.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $60 exclusively at Best Buy, this model starts at $70 via Amazon third-party sellers and is now matching the all-time low. While it might not carry a brand name like Instant Pot, it will also save you a small fortune by comparison. Features include a range of preset meal programs for things like fish, quinoa, meat, and more. This 6-quart, 1-pot meal maker also has a dishwasher-safe pot, cool-touch handles, a built-in timer, no-slip feet, and overheat protection. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,500 Best Buy customers. More details below.

Just for comparison sake, the most affordable 6-quart Instant Pot sells for $79 at Amazon. But even the 3-quart option is double the price of today’s lead deal. All things considered today’s offer is about as affordable as it gets for a 6-quart multi-cooker, but you could opt for a 3-quart Crock-Pot Manual Slow Cooker at $23 instead. While clearly not as high-tech, it will still provide single-pot dinners for less.

Swing by our home goods guide for additional deals on household essentials, kitchenware, DIY tools, and more.

More on the Insignia 6-quart Multi-Cooker:

Simplify food preparation with this multifunction Insignia pressure cooker. Its 6-quart capacity lets you make generous portions for your family. The automatic keep-warm function and 24-hour delay timer of this stainless steel Insignia pressure cooker accommodate busy schedules and provide flexibility in meal times.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!