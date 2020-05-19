JBL Pulse 4 RGB + waterproof Bluetooth Speaker is $150, today only ($100 off)

Today only, JBL is offering its Pulse 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $149.95 shipped. Regularly going for $250, right now this speaker fetches around $200 at both Amazon and Best Buy. Today’s deal is just $1 above the all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. JBL’s Pulse 4 is a unique speaker in that it offers 360-degree sound, ensuring that you’ll hear it great no matter where you are in relation to the speaker. Plus, the RGB styling on the outside adds some extra flair, perfect for any party. Through 12-hours of playtime, you’ll enjoy all-day playback on this waterproof speaker, making it a great addition to any vacation or trip, whether it be at the lake, beach, or just your backyard. PartyBoost also allows you to pair multiple JBL speakers together for even more fun. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Step back to the previous-generation of JBL’s speaker with the Pulse 3 to save some cash. It comes in at $110 shipped at Amazon, offering similar functionality at an additional $40 off. You’ll lose out on the newer, larger LED display around the side as well as compatibility with PartyBoost and USB-C connectivity here, but overall, the two speakers are fairly similar.

However, opting for the Anker Soundcore Flare Mini Bluetooth Speaker saves you quite a bit. Costing just $40 shipped, you’re saving well over $100 with Anker’s RGB alternative. While it retains RGB lighting, it’s limited to just being around the base of the speaker. However, it does keep the IPX7 waterproofing and 360-degree sound going, just like the two JBL speakers above.

JBL Pulse 4 features:

Get the party started with this JBL Pulse 4 portable Bluetooth speaker. The powerful 360-degree speaker array delivers impressively accurate audio, and built-in LEDs improve your listening experience with vivid light shows. This JBL Pulse 4 portable Bluetooth speaker offers up to 12 hours of listening per charge and has a waterproof chassis that stands up to spills and precipitation.

