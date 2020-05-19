Save up to $20 on Moment Variable ND filters for your phone, camera, or drone

Moment is currently offering up to $20 off its Variable ND filters for your camera, smartphone, and drone. One of our favorites is the Mavic Air 2 Variable ND, which drops to $23.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $30, this is a 20% discount and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. If you have DJI’s Mavic Air 2, then this is a must-have accessory. You can choose between 2-5 stop or 6-9 stop variable ND, giving you a few different options depending on your shooting conditions. Variable ND filters are great for using when shooting videos or trying to take long-exposure photos, as they’ll help make the entire scene darker to compensate for longer shutter times or brighter environments. Moment is well-rated at Amazon. Shop the entire sale here.

Just looking to pick up a clip-on ND filter for your phone? This one from Neewer is a great choice. Coming in at $24 Prime shipped, it includes the clip and ND, giving you an all-in-one solution for capturing great video or photos through your phone. Just keep in mind that Moment’s filters offer a wider-range of compatibility, functioning on both the company’s smartphone lenses and DSLRs alike.

However, if you’re just wanting to expand your smartphone’s photography capabilities in general, pick up this 3-in-1 lens kit. Costing just $17 Prime shipped, you’ll be losing out on the ND capabilities of the two options mentioned above. Though, this kit does come with fisheye, macro, and wide-angle lenses to give your smartphone a wider variety of shooting capabilities.

Moment Mavic Air 2 Variable ND features:

Available as a 2-5 stop or 6-9 stop, our Cine Variable ND filters are the secret sauce to controlling your exposure on your drone. Made with premium Fused Silica Glass, these filters are crisp edge to edge without color fringing or cross polarizing. By using aerospace-grade aluminum we were able to cut unnecessary weight out of the filter body in order to maintain peak gimbal functionality. Precision machined grip provides easy control over your filter strength and easy removal from the drone. Made to shoot on the go, the filters also feature hard stops at both ends of the range to prevent unwanted cross polarization for the cleanest image possible.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!