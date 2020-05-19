The Morakniv Bushcraft Knife is your outdoor companion at $27 (Save $10)

Woot is offering the Morakniv Bushcraft Knife at $27.19 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, Amazon has the same knife in a different color for $37 right now. Today’s deal is the best available. This knife is perfect for outdoor adventures as the weather warms up. It doesn’t fold, instead, Morakniv includes a sheath that keeps you safe when not using the knife. Sporting a 4.3-inch blade, the Morakniv Bushcraft Knife is ready for anything that you could possibly throw at it. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

The Morakniv Companion offers a similar design, though it has a slightly smaller blade. Coming in at $17 Prime shipped, however, it’s a fantastic alternative to today’s lead deal.

However, if you need something that folds up and goes in your pocket, then we’ve got another alternative worth checking out. The MTech USA Spring Assist Folding Knife is a great option, especially since it’s just $11 Prime shipped.

Morakniv Bushcraft Knife features:

The carbon steel blade has a black DLC-coating that to some extent protects against rust and also prevents reflections from the blade. Keep in mind though that carbon steel needs to be maintained, so make it a habit to wipe your knife and oil the blade after using it. The spine of the blade has been ground so that you can use it together with a fire starter – which means critical fire is never far away. The knife sheath contains a belt loop and clip so your knife is always close at hand.

