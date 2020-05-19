Stone & Beam’s Pallet Coffee Table has an industrial look: $180.50 (Save 50%)

Amazon is offering the Stone & Beam Industrial Pallet Wood Coffee Table for $180.38 shipped. That’s around 50% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $25. If you’ve been on the hunt for a furniture piece that will shake up your living room, this may very well be it. This offering is comprised of reclaimed fir wood and is bound to look nice wherever you place it. Measurements are 51.2- by 33.5- by 16.54-inches and it sports wheels for easily getting it from A to B. Ratings are still rolling in, but are looking great so far. On top of that Stone & Beam products are reputable.

If you aren’t smitten with the featured deal, consider this $136 lift-top coffee table instead. Springing for this option allows you to take your MacBook to the couch and still use a mouse. Rated an average of 4.4/5 stars.

Pass up on the coffee table entirely with LapGear’s BamBoard Pro Lap Desk at $32. I’ve owned a similar offering for years now and love that I can prop up my iPhone and use a mouse with my MacBook.

Stone & Beam Pallet Coffee Table features:

This low, wide coffee table has the look of a rustic industrial pallet on wheels. Made of reclaimed fir wood, it provides handsome style along with a place to perch remotes, magazines and snack trays on the top and lower shelf.

Reclaimed fir wood, metal wheels

Rustic and industrial touches make it perfect for modern or farmhouse-style settings.

Wheels make it easy to move when necessary; for indoor use only

