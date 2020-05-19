TaoTronics’ 4L humidifier runs for up to 50-hours at a time: $28 (Reg. $40)

RAVPower Official (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TaoTronics 4L Cool Mist Humidifier at $27.99 shipped with the code VDIG5GDN at checkout. Normally $40, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. If your home is always a bit on the dryer side, adding a humidifier can really help that. This model has a massive 4L capacity, which allows it to run for up to 50-hours at one time. The large design also allows it to be great for a multitude of different room sizes, ranging from 215- to 430-square feet. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Step down to a 500mL model and save big. This one is $22 Prime shipped and can run for 12-hours at a time, which is quite a bit less than today’s lead deal.

However, change over to a diffuser and fill your room with the great smell of essential oils. I love smelling essential oils as I drift off to sleep. This 160mL version is $17 Prime shipped at Amazon.

TaoTronics Humidifier features:

WHISPER QUITE HUMIDIFIER: Humidifying the air at just 26dB of noise ensuring you get a more peace quiet atmosphere, perfect humidifier for bedroom, baby, kids, nursery and your home.

HUMIDIFIER FOR LARGE ROOM: With over 1.06 gallon of water, the cool mist humidifier lasts for 12-50 hour working time on a full tank; designed to humidify the air in large rooms up to 20-40 m² / 215-430 ft².

EASY TO CLEAN HUMIDIFIER: 92mm wide opening allows you to refill and clean the ultrasonic air humidifier with ease and convenience, ensures healthy air for your family. Built-in handle for convenient carrying.

