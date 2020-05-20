Anker’s Roav Dual Dash Cam Duo drops to $90 with built-in GPS (Reg. $130)

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its Roav Dual Dash Cam Duo for $89.99 shipped with the code DUALDC519 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $130 list price, this is a match for the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Offering dual 1080p recording, this dash camera captures what goes on both outside and inside of your car. Whether you’re an Uber driver, or just want to keep an eye on your teen who just started driving, this is a great option. Plus, the built-in GPS will help in tracking where a video was recorded in case of an incident. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Use some of your savings to pick up Samsung’s 128GB microSD card. At $25 Prime shipped, it’ll hold many hours of footage. Plus, the included adapter makes it super simple to transfer footage from the dash camera to your computer.

At $40 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, the APEMAN Mini Dash Cam is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. While it only sports a single lens, and you’ll lose out on GPS tracking, this dash camera still offers 1080p recording.

Anker Roav Dual Dash Cam Duo features:

All-Around Coverage: A 155° wide-angle front camera and a 110° interior camera simultaneously capture the road ahead and your vehicle’s interior in 1080p Full HD. Note: Mount in the upper mid-section of the windshield for maximum coverage.

Enhanced Night Vision: Dual 323 Sony sensors with world-class F 1.8 lenses and NightHawk Vision technology deliver razor-sharp night-time clarity.

Track Your Journey: Built-in GPS automatically records your driving route, location, and speed, ensuring you have all the information for every journey you take.

