Let the Cuisinart Mini Food Processor prep dinner at $22 (Refurb. Orig. $35)

The official BuyDig eBay store is offering the Cuisinart Mini-Prep Food Processor (DLC-1SSFR) for $21.99 shipped in certified refurbished condition. Originally $35 and still fetching as much at Amazon and Target, today’s deal is nearly 40% off the going new price and the lowest total we can find. Your new kitchen companion will make short work of meal prep from chopping veggies to grating Parmesan cheese, and more. It features a 21-ounce work bowl, two speed settings, dishwasher-safe parts for easy clean-ups, and an included spatula. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

For an even smaller food processing experience that will save you slightly more, take a look at the Ninja Express Chop. Coming in at under $19.50 prime shipped on Amazon, this model carries even better reviews from nearly 6,000 Amazon customers and will work great for basic meal preparations. Its work bowl/container is a bit smaller at 16-ounces, but it is even more powerful at 200-watts.

Not only do we have OXO’s BREW Adjustable Kettle at 30% off, you’ll find plenty more price drops in our home goods guide including Design vacs, K-cups, and much more.

More on the Cuisinart Mini-Prep Food Processor:

The Cuisinart Mini-Prep Processor is the perfect kitchen helper for your small food preparation tasks. This compact processor occupies minimum counter space yet offers major advantages: more power than other choppers, 2-speed operation, large 21-ounce capacity and several colors to choose from. Powerful chopper/grinder, 21-ounce work bowl, 2 speeds for precision processing, Patented reversible blade, Dishwasher-safe parts, Stainless steel blade with sharp and blunt edges, Spatula, Instruction/Recipe Book

