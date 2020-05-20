De’Longhi’s refurb 4-in-1 AC, heater, and dehumidifier now $280 (Orig. $650)

Today only, Woot is offering the De’Longhi Pinguino 4-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner for $279.99 shipped in refurbished condition. This model currently sells for over $600 in refurbished condition from Amazon third-party sellers and is now at the lowest price we can find. For further comparison, similar models that cover less square footage start at $500 on Amazon in new condition. This is a 4-in-1 air conditioning unit that also provides heat, dehumidifying, and a fan. Designed to take care of spaces up to 700-square feet, this model also features no-drip technology that recycles condensation within the unit and includes a remote for added convenience. Rated 4+ stars and ships with a 90-day warranty from Woot. More details below.

Now if you already have central air or just need something personal to cool down, take a look at this Honeywell Turbo Personal Fan instead. It’s just $14 and won’t take up much space on your desk either. This model carries a solid 4+ star rating from over 2,200 Amazon customers.

More on the De’Longhi Pinguino 4-in-1:

Experience maximum comfort with the PAC EL290HLWKC De’Longhi Pinguino Plus Whisper Cool Portable Air Conditioner with Heat and Real Feel Option — a powerful 4-in-1 unit with cooling, dehumidifying and fan, designed for rooms up to 700 square feet. Use the handy heat option to take the chill out of cool nights and mornings. Watch TV or sleep peacefully with Whisper Cool technology which makes 50% less noise than previous models.

