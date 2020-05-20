Score a 2-pack of Fiskars Micro-Tip Pruning Snips: $16.50 (Reg. $23, new low)

Amazon is offering a 2-pack of Fiskars Micro-Tip Pruning Snips for $16.50 Prime shipped. Normally going for $23 or so, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’ve never used Fiskars Micro-Tip Pruning Snips, then you’re missing out. These ultra-sharp scissors are perfect for grooming your bushes or flowers in the garden. They’re spring-actuated, meaning that each time you close them, they’ll automatically re-open again until you lock it closed. Plus, Fiskars offers its full lifetime warranty here, giving you peace of mind that these tools will last for years to come. Note: Amazon is currently back-ordered, but you can purchase it now to lock-in the discounted rate and ship date of May 26. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you need some bypass shears that fit in the palm of your hand, Fiskars has you covered just the same. That’s right, the Fiskars Steel Bypass Pruning Shears are just $13 Prime shipped right now at Amazon.

However, for those who just need a single pruner, the Fiskars Micro-Tip model is just $9 Prime shipped. You’ll just be getting one pruner here, instead of two, but this is great for those on a tighter budget.

Fiskars Micro-Tip Pruning Snips features:

Fiskars Non-stick Micro-Tip Pruning Snips feature precise blades that cut all the way to the tip for clean, healthy cuts on plants in tight spaces

Non-stick blade coating helps reduce jamming, while fully hardened, precision-ground, stainless steel blades stay sharp through heavy use

Awarded the Arthritis Foundation’s Ease of Use Commendation for a design that’s ideal for those with arthritis or limited hand strength

