Make your garage door smart with this voice-controlled opener at $26

May. 20th 2020

NetworkSpecialist (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Refoss Smart Wi-Fi Garage Door Opener for $25.99 Prime shipped. Down from its regular going rate of around $40 or so, this is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time, outside of a drop to $24 back in April. Working with both Alexa and Assistant, this smart garage door opener can easily function with either smart home ecosystem that you use. Plus, the app also supports notifications to alert you when the door opens/closes, or if it’s been open for a certain amount of time. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Not quite ready to put a smart garage door opener in? A smart window/door sensor is a great way to know when the garage door is open or closed. Samsung’s SmartThings Sensor is $18 Prime shipped and offers the ability to tell you if the garage is open or closed, as well as run functions based on the status.

If you’re unsure whether or not it’s time for a smart garage door, our very own Jordan recently upgraded his 22-year old opener. He loves what it lets him do, and you can find out more in his hands-on review.

Refoss Smart Garage Door Opener features:

  • It is compatible with most major garage door opener in the market. Scroll down and check your model compatibility in the “Technical Specification – Installation Manual”. NO MONTHLY FEE or HIDDEN FEES.
  • Open, close, check door status, receive just within your eHomeLife iOS/android App. Works with Google Assistant, Alexa.
  • Stay alert by different notification modes, which remind you close the garage door (overtime and overnight notifications) or keep you update with the door status.

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable.
The best in smart home deals and sales.
