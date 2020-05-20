Wahl Smart Wet/Dry Shaver now matching Amazon low at $60 (Reg. up to $90)

Amazon is now offering the Wahl Smart Shave Rechargeable Wet/Dry Shaver for $59.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $90, this model usually goes for closer to $75 or so at Amazon where it is now matching the all-time low. This wet/dry shaver features dual foil heads and a bidirectional intercept cutter bar that “cuts precisely and smoothly with just a few passes.” It can run wirelessly for up to 90-minutes and features a nice “one-minute charge.” The pop-up precision trimmer is ideal for detailing your beard, mustache, and sideburns, and it ships with both the charger and a travel zipper pouch. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

An obvious alternative to today’s lead (or just about any shaver at this point) is the Philips Norelco OneBlade. One of the more popular options out there right now, it sells for $35 at Amazon with 4+ star ratings from over 8,800 customers and provides three stubble length combs. It doesn’t run for quite as long as today’s lead deal, nor does it have the pop-up trimmer, but it will get the job done otherwise.

Head over to our home goods deal guide for even more offers on household items, DIY tools, kitchenware, vacuums, and much more.

More on the Wahl Smart Shave :

Sport an effortlessly clean shave with this wet and dry Wahl Smart Shave electric shaver. Its dual foil heads and bidirectional intercept cutter bar cuts precisely and smoothly with just a few passes. This Wahl Smart Shave electric shaver lasts up to 90 continuous minutes, and its quick one-minute charge provides a fast, clean shave.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!