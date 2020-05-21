Anova’s 1,000W Sous Vide Cooker hits 2020 low at $120 (Reg. up to $200)

Amazon is now offering the Anova Culinary 1,000W Sous Vide Precision Cooker (AN500) for $119.99 shipped. Currently matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $200 at Best Buy, it usually fetches between $150 and $199 at Amazon where it is now at the lowest price we have tracked outside of a brief 2019 holiday offer. This is the 1,000W Wi-Fi model that will connect with the Anova Culinary app for step-by-step instructions and more. Ideal for everything from meats and fish to veggies, eggs, and more. According to Anova, sous vide cooking “guarantees the perfect level of doneness for nearly any food of your choosing.” Rated 4+ stars from over 900 Amazon customers. More details below.

You can save slightly more on the 750W Anova Nano sous vide cooker right now, but considering it’s only $20 less than the big boy above, the extra spending might be worth it for some. Having said that, the lighter Nano model might be more convenient for smaller families and the like. Either way, you’ll need a nice container to actually carry your water bath, and this 12-quart model is worth a closer look if this smaller $10 option won’t do the trick.

More on the Anova Culinary 1,000W Sous Vide Cooker:

PERFECT RESULTS EVERY TIME: Never over or undercook your food again. The Anova Precision Cooker sous vide (pronounced “sue-veed”) circulates water at the exact temperature required for perfectly cooked meals, no matter what’s on your menu. Use the Anova App to access thousands of free recipes and monitor your cook from anywhere via your smartphone.

WHAT TO COOK: Sous vide cooking guarantees the perfect level of doneness for nearly any food of your choosing. Chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb, pork and more are all ideal candidates for sous vide circulation. The ability to lock in flavor and moisture during the cooking process results in texture and taste that is second to none. Temperature Accuracy is +/- 0.1˚C (0.2˚F)

