Ray-Ban, Nike, and more up to 60% off during Hautelook’s Sunglass Sale

Hautelook’s Sunglass Event gets you ready for warm weather with up to 60% off Ray-Ban, Nike, RAEN, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. The men’s Ray-Ban Polarized Rectangle Sunglasses are a standout from this sale and they’re currently marked down to $80. For comparison, these sunglasses were originally priced at $168. This style features 100% UV protection and they’re polarized. It also has a durable frame that’s great for outdoor events and two stylish logos. Rated 4.1/5 stars from Nordstrom Rack customers. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks and check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

