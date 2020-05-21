Levi’s End of Season Sale updates your denim with up to 50% off sitewide

Levi’s End of Season Sale takes up to 50% off sitewide including popular jeans, jackets, t-shirts, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. One of the most notable deals for men is the 511 Slim Fit Jeans that are currently marked down to $45. For comparison, these jeans were originally priced at $90. This style features a slim fit that’s trendy and flattering on an array of body types. It’s available in seven wash options and its stretch-infused material adds comfort. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Levi’s customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Levi’s or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans $42 (Orig. $60)
- 511 Slim Fit Jeans $45 (Orig. $90)
- 514 Straight Fit Jeans $35 (Orig. $70)
- 541 Athletic Taper Jeans $49 (Orig. $70)
- Engineered Taper Jogger Pants $64 (Orig. $128)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans $40 (Orig. $80)
- 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans $30 (Orig. $60)
- 501 Original Shorts $35 (Orig. $70)
- Original Stretch Cropped Jeans $49 (Orig. $98)
- Ribcage Wide Leg Overalls $64 (Orig. $128)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!