Act fast and score this $50 Lowe’s gift card at $45 + more up to 20% off

Newegg is now offering $50 Lowe’s gift cards for $45 with free digital delivery. At Newegg, codes are usually delivered in minutes “or, at most, within 48-hours.” This is a great way to score a nice discount on your next DIY project either in-store or online. And you can purchase up to three of these discounted cards at a time, which can be particularly handy if you already have an idea of what you’re after. Lowe’s gift cards tend to sell out quite quickly no matter what the value might be, so jump on this deal now if you’re interested. And head below for even more discounted gift card offers.

Today's Gift Card Deals:

More on Lowe’s Gift Cards:

Lowe’s gift card is great gift for the do-it-yourselfers in your life. This Lowe’s eGift Card can be redeemed at any Lowe’s Home Improvement Store or at www.lowes.com. Lowe’s stores stock 40,000 products in 20 product categories ranging from appliances to tools, to paint, lumber and nursery products. Lowe’s has hundreds of thousands of more products available by Special Order – offering everything customers need to build, maintain, beautify and enjoy their homes. Lowe’s operates more than 1,766 stores.

