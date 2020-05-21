Mountain Hardwear takes 30% off sitewide during its Memorial Day Sale + free shipping

- May. 21st 2020 12:40 pm ET

0

Mountain Hardwear offers a rare 30% off sitewide including jackets, pullovers, t-shirts, and more during its Memorial Day Sale. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. The men’s Kor Strata Jacket is on sale for $100, which is 50% off the original rate. This jacket is lightweight, which is great for spring and it comes in several color options. It’s also very convenient for travel due to its packable design and its stretch material keeps you mobile. Better yet, it’s available in a women’s option for the same price. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Mountain Hardwear customers. Score even more deals below the jump.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

