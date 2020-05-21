NOCO’s Genius 6V/12V 3.5A battery charger nears all-time low at $35 (Reg. $60)

Today only, Woot is offering the NOCO Genius G3500 6V/12V 3.5A Battery Charger & Maintainer for $34.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally closer to $60 at Amazon, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time outside of a drop to $33 back in 2013. If you have a vehicle that’s driven less than your other cars, it’s best to keep the battery on a maintainer, which can properly condition it when not in use. NOCO offers compatibility with both 6V and 12V batteries, giving it a wide range of uses. Just hook it up and you’ll never have to worry about walking out to a dead battery again. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 3,000 happy Amazon customers.

Now, if you don’t need 3.5A of power, then opt for the BLACK+DECKER Battery Maintainer instead. Coming in at $21.50 Prime shipped, this 1.5A alternative is great for smaller tasks. Just keep in mind that it doesn’t have quite the same amount of total power that today’s lead deal offers.

For those who already have a proper battery maintainer, then another crucial purchase is proper jumper cables. This 4-gauge kit is a great buy at $29 shipped on Amazon, giving you plenty of ability when it comes to jumping off your vehicle or a friend.

NOCO Genius Battery Charger features:

The most versatile all-in-one battery charger any vehicle owner would need to quickly recharge its battery in hours, including cars, boats, trucks, rvs, tractors and much more up to 120 amp-hours.

Perfect for keeping your vehicles fully charged and maintained during year-round battery maintenance or long-term storage for improved performance and longevity.

Works with all types of 6-volt and 12-volt lead-Acid batteries, including wet, gel, and AGM, or any common automotive, deep-cycle, marine, or maintenance-free battery.

