Shark’s ION P50 3-in-1 cordless vacuum sees a $150 discount at Amazon

- May. 21st 2020 8:06 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Shark ION P50 Cordless Upright Vacuum for $299.99 shipped. Normally $450, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked in 2020 and is the lowest available. We have seen it drop as low as $140 one time in the past, though that was for a refurbished model. Offering up to 50-minutes of runtime on a single charge, the removable battery can easily be replaced with a full one should your cleaning routine require that. Plus, this vacuum can function in essentially three different ways, whether upright, stick, or handheld depending on the cleaning method you require. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Looking for an upright vacuum that’s a bit more compact and budget-friendly? This one form Tineco is a great option at $170 shipped. You’ll only get 25-minutes of cleaning power here, which is 50% less than what the Shark gives. But, at a near-50% discount, it’s well worth the trade-off.

However, the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum is an even better deal at just $30 shipped. While you’ll lose out on the cord-free design of the above two vacuums, you’ll keep hundreds of dollars in your pocket.

Shark ION P50 Cordless Vacuum features:

  • Powerful suction for whole-home cleaning: Dirt, debris, pet hair, and tough messes
  • Up to 50 minutes of runtime with a removable battery, which can be charged in or out of the vacuum – handheld power mode
  • Powered lift-away enables three versatile modes of cleaning: (1) upright vacuum mode for deep-cleaning carpets and floors, (2) stick vacuum mode for convenient under-furniture reach, and (3) handheld vacuum mode for cleaning hard-to-reach areas around the home and car

