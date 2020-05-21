Sperry’s Memorial Day Sale is live with deals on boat shoes, more from $30

- May. 21st 2020 10:29 am ET

0

Sperry is having its Memorial Day Sale that’s offering select boat shoes, sneakers, and sandals from just $30. Prices are as marked. As always, customers receive free delivery on all orders. Boat shoes are a classic option for warm weather and the men’s Authentic Original Varsity style is marked down to $50. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $95. This style is available in five color options and it features a 360-degree lacing system for added support. They will pair nicely with shorts, khakis, or jeans alike and its slip-on design makes them very convenient. Score even more deals by heading below the jump.

For women, the Saybrook Slip On Loafers are another standout from this sale. Originally priced at $100, however during the sale you can find them for $75. These loafers can easily be dressed up or down with jeans, dresses, shorts, leggings, and more. They also have a slightly pointed toe and a tassel detail that adds a pop of style.

Best Fashion Deals

Sperry

