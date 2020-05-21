Amazon’s Timbuk2 + Fossil backpack deals up to 35% off, priced from $32

- May. 21st 2020 11:45 am ET

From $32
0

Today we’ve spotted a variety of Timbuk2 and Fossil backpacks on sale at Amazon for up to 35% off. Our top pick is the Timbuk2 Robin Pack for $134.19 shipped. That’s $45 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest 2020 Amazon price we have tracked by $13. This stylish offering sports a 20-liter capacity, dual side pockets, and enough room for 13-inch MacBooks, an iPad Pro with Magic Keyboard, and the like. The top of this bag features a magnetic closure that allows you to quickly stow and access everything from keys to sunglasses, and much more. A rain-fly is also bundled, ensuring that you have yet another layer of protection when you get caught in bad weather. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more backpacks on sale.

More backpacks on sale:

Looking for something even more affordable? It’s hard to beat Lenovo’s $13 Casual Backpack. You’ll find a spacious interior that’s ready to accommodate up to a 16-inch MacBook Pro, any iPad, and more. A basic style allows it to fit in with almost any getup.

Timbuk2 Robin Pack features:

  • THE ROBIN PACK: Small but feature packed weatherproof flap top pack for everyday carry
  • KEEP IT ORGANIZED: Internal laptop sleeve (up to 13′) with hook and loop flap; 20L of carrying capacity; Dual side pockets, perfect for hydration and your lock; Quick access front pockets with flap or zipper for bus pass, keys, or snacks;
  • CLEVER EXTRAS: Flap top with magnetic closures to protect your stuff from the elements; Hidden vista loop, under the front bottom panel, for attaching blinky light when riding; In-pocket key keeper; Secure magnetic closure, clasps require down and out motion to open; Zip away removable rain-fly for extra weather protection during downpours; Reinforced drainage holes in side pockets

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Roborock H6

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

From $32
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

iPad Accessories Backpack Timbuk2 Fossil

About the Author