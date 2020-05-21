Amazon’s Timbuk2 + Fossil backpack deals up to 35% off, priced from $32

Today we’ve spotted a variety of Timbuk2 and Fossil backpacks on sale at Amazon for up to 35% off. Our top pick is the Timbuk2 Robin Pack for $134.19 shipped. That’s $45 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest 2020 Amazon price we have tracked by $13. This stylish offering sports a 20-liter capacity, dual side pockets, and enough room for 13-inch MacBooks, an iPad Pro with Magic Keyboard, and the like. The top of this bag features a magnetic closure that allows you to quickly stow and access everything from keys to sunglasses, and much more. A rain-fly is also bundled, ensuring that you have yet another layer of protection when you get caught in bad weather. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more backpacks on sale.

More backpacks on sale:

Looking for something even more affordable? It’s hard to beat Lenovo’s $13 Casual Backpack. You’ll find a spacious interior that’s ready to accommodate up to a 16-inch MacBook Pro, any iPad, and more. A basic style allows it to fit in with almost any getup.

Timbuk2 Robin Pack features:

THE ROBIN PACK: Small but feature packed weatherproof flap top pack for everyday carry

KEEP IT ORGANIZED: Internal laptop sleeve (up to 13′) with hook and loop flap; 20L of carrying capacity; Dual side pockets, perfect for hydration and your lock; Quick access front pockets with flap or zipper for bus pass, keys, or snacks;

CLEVER EXTRAS: Flap top with magnetic closures to protect your stuff from the elements; Hidden vista loop, under the front bottom panel, for attaching blinky light when riding; In-pocket key keeper; Secure magnetic closure, clasps require down and out motion to open; Zip away removable rain-fly for extra weather protection during downpours; Reinforced drainage holes in side pockets

