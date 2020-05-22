Up your recording quality with CAD’s U3 USB Mic at $39 shipped (Reg. $79)

Today only, as part of its daily Deal Zone offers, B&H is offering the CAD U3 USB Studio Condenser Recording Microphone (Steel-Blue) for $39 shipped. Regularly $79, today’s deal is more than 50% off and the lowest total we can find. The CAD U3 fetches closer to $70 at Amazon right now for comparison. This is a large-diaphragm condenser USB mic that is ideal for vocals, voice-overs, podcasting, and more. It offers an immediate boost in recording quality over your built-in solution for $39 with a series of staple features. It ships with a 10-foot USB cable and a desktop stand as well as on-board low-frequency filtering, a cardioid polar pick-up pattern to reduce off-axis noise, and a -10db safety pad for when you’re recording extremely loud and transient audio. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

At just $39, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a comparable USB mic for less. For comparison sake, even the AmazonBasics Desktop Mini Condenser Mic starts at $55 and the usually rock-bottom Blue Snowflake is $65 right now. However, if you don’t mind forgoing the desktop-style form factor, you can save a bit more with the Samson Go Mic at $30 via Amazon. It carries solid ratings and will up your recording quality, if not quite as much as some of the other models mentioned in this post.

Be sure to browse through our roundup of the best podcasting gear and our microphone isolation tips for more ideas and how to get the most out of your recordings.

More on the CAD U3 USB Studio Condenser Mic:

A 10′ USB cable is supplied. The large-diaphragm condenser element is USB bus-powered and features a warm, extended frequency response for smooth vocal and instrument reproduction. The cardioid polar pattern effectively reduces off-axis noise and feedback.

