Char-Broil’s 6-burner propane grill is a Memorial Day must at $189 (Reg. $270)

Lowe’s is offering the Char-Broil 6-Burner Propane Gas Grill for $189 with free curbside pickup. Normally $380 direct from Char-Broil, Lowe’s generally charges around $270 for this grill, and today’s deal is among the best that we’ve tracked. Memorial Day is just around the corner, and you’ll likely be spending some time outside with family this weekend. Why not enjoy some nice grilled burgers and steaks when you head outside? This 6-burner grill also has a side burner for using pots and pans while cooking. It’s run off of propane, which is easy to get and doesn’t have high maintenance. Plus, Lowe’s is even offering free setup with your purchase, so they’ll assemble everything and you don’t have to lift a finger. Rated 4/5 stars.

Looking for something to use indoors? The Cuisinart GR-4N 5-in-1 Griddler is a great option. I have a similar model to this and my wife and I love using it to make meals. It heats evenly from the top and bottom, and the 5-in-1 design means it can replace multiple tools that are already in your kitchen with a single appliance. At $79 on Amazon, this is a great option.

However, those on a tighter budget will want to consider Cuisinart’s Portable Charcoal Grill. While this requires you to be outside, like today’s lead deal, it ditches the ease-of-use that propane offers for harder to manage charcoal. Plus, it has less cooking area. The bright side is that it’s just $30 at Amazon, which leaves plenty of room in your budget for picking up a grilling essentials kit.

Char-Broil 6-Burner Propane Gas Grill features:

Stainless steel burners emit flame from the top to allow for even cooking

Porcelain-coated grease pan is durable and can be removed for easy cleaning

Porcelain coated grates are rust-resistant and made to last

Electronic ignition to instantly ignite the burner

Equipped with a 10,000 BTU side burner for cooking sauces and vegetables

