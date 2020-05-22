Express Long Weekend Sale updates your wardrobe with deals from just $15

The Express Long Weekend Sale takes 40 to 50% off everything sitewide with deals from just $15. Prices are as marked. Customers who spend over $50 receive complimentary delivery. The men’s 10-inch Performance Shorts are a perfect option for warm weather. They’re currently marked down to just $25 and originally were priced at $65. These shorts are available in four color options and feature moisture-wicking material. It also has stretch fabric, which is great for your golf game and they’re wrinkle-resistant. Also, be sure to pair the shorts with the V-Neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt that’s marked down to just $15 for a casual look. Score even more deals by checking out our fashion guide with deals from GAP, COACH, and more!
Our top picks for men include:
- V-Neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt $15 (Orig. $25)
- 10-inch Performance Shorts $25 (Orig. $65)
- Slim Check Print Soft Wash Shirt $36 (Orig. $60)
- Slim Straight Hyper Stretch Jeans $53 (Orig. $88)
- Luxe Comfort Knit Performance Polo $30 (Orig. $50)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Super High Waisted Shorts $25 (Orig. $55)
- Belted Patch Pocket Shorts $25 (Orig. $50)
- Zip Front Utility Jumpsuit $44 (Orig. $88)
- Off The Shoulder London Tee $15 (Orig. $25)
- Clip Dot Tiered Smocked Waist Dress $44 (Orig. $88)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
