Express Long Weekend Sale updates your wardrobe with deals from just $15

- May. 22nd 2020 2:22 pm ET

The Express Long Weekend Sale takes 40 to 50% off everything sitewide with deals from just $15. Prices are as marked. Customers who spend over $50 receive complimentary delivery. The men’s 10-inch Performance Shorts are a perfect option for warm weather. They’re currently marked down to just $25 and originally were priced at $65. These shorts are available in four color options and feature moisture-wicking material. It also has stretch fabric, which is great for your golf game and they’re wrinkle-resistant. Also, be sure to pair the shorts with the V-Neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt that’s marked down to just $15 for a casual look. Score even more deals by checking out our fashion guide with deals from GAP, COACH, and more!

