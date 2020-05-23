nonda’s highly-rated USB-C to USB-A adapter drops by 20% to all-time low of $8

Amazon is offering the nonda USB-C to USB-A 3.0 Adapter for $7.99 Prime shipped. This is a 20% price drop and matches the previous all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you have any of Apple’s newer computers, be it the MacBook Air/Pro or iPad Pro, then you likely know the struggle of having only USB-C available. Well, nonda’s adapter solves that problem as it changes one of the USB-C ports to USB-A, allowing you to utilize either an external USB hub that you already owned or just giving you the ability to plug-in an old external HDD or SD card reader. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Save some cash when opting for this 2-pack of Rankie USB-C to USB-A 3.0 Adapters. You can snag two for just $6 Prime shipped, which is quite good considering today’s lead deal just offers a single adapter. The main thing to note is that Rankie’s version is quite a bit larger and less sleek than what nonda has to offer, which could take up extra room in a bag or stick out further from the computer.

However, you can get a more premium look when compared to Rankie with nonda’s USB-C to USB-A Adapter Cable. It comes in at the same $6 Prime shipped, though it’s built of higher-end materials. You’ll just get a single adapter here, so that’s something to consider.

nonda USB-C to USB-A Adapter features:

[Usb 3. 0 SuperSpeed] Up to 5Gbps data transfer speed

[Match MacBook] Unibody aluminum casing. 3 Colors to match Apple MacBook

[Durable Aluminum Body] High quality components ensures longer life span

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!