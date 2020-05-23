Clean the driveway with Sun Joe’s 2030 PSI electric pressure washer at $124

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 2030 PSI Electric Pressure Washer (SPX3001) for $123.99 shipped. Normally around $160, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked in over a year and is the lowest available. Now that it’s getting warmer outside, it’s time to get ready to clean up the yard and give you house some curb appeal to last throughout the year. Pressure washing is one way to do that, as it’ll breathe new life into just about anything, be it your fence, driveway, siding, or something entirely different. This model is electric, requiring no oil or gas. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’re planning on using the pressure washer to clean up driveways and walkways, then be sure to grab the Sun Joe 10-inch Patio Cleaning Attachment from Amazon. It’s available for just $15 Prime shipped and has a 10-inch cleaning path, making it simple to tidy up your walkways.

However, if you’re looking to save some extra cash, the WORX Hydroshot isn’t a bad option either. It’s cordless and runs off of the WORX 20V battery system, making it simple to power. You just hook a hose up to the handle and it automatically enhances the pressure, giving up to 320PSI easily. At $99 shipped, this is a budget-friendly alternative to a pressure washer that is still just as simple to use.

Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer features:

POWERFUL MOTOR: Powerful 14. 5-amp/1800-Watt motor generates up to 2030 PSI/1. 76 GPM for maximum cleaning power

QUICK-CONNECT SPRAY TIPS: 5 Quick-Connect spray tips (0?, 15?, 25?, 40? and soap) tackle light, medium and heavy duty cleaning tasks

ONBOARD REEL: Onboard reel keeps 20 ft. (6m) high pressure hose organized for quick and easy clean-up and storage

TSS (Total Stop System): Automatically shuts off pump when trigger is not engaged to save energy and prolong pump life

