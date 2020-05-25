AmazonBasics’ Electric Milk Frother drops to new low at $24.50 (Reg. $35)

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics Electric Milk Frother for $24.54 Prime shipped. Normally $35, which is what other frothers go for at Amazon, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for the best way to make cappuccinos or lattes at home, a milk frother is a must-have. It can either heat and stir or heat and froth your milk or creamer. This ensures that you’re not cooling down the coffee when adding it, and frothed creamer has an entirely different taste and texture, making for a delicious morning drink. Note: Amazon is currently back-ordered until May 31, but purchasing now locks in the discounted rate. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you need a reliable way to heat the water for your coffee, the AmazonBasics Electric Kettle is worth looking at. It boasts a 1L capacity and 1500W of power for easy use. At $22 Prime shipped, it’s an easy buy.

You should also check out this handheld frother for just $13 Prime shipped. While it doesn’t heat and froth at the same time, it’s perfect for more budget-focused applications, or if you’d like to froth cold creamer for an iced coffee.

Not sure where to begin with picking up coffee gear? Trevor recently outlined some must-have essentials for brewing the perfect cup, so be sure to give that guide a look.

AmazonBasics Milk Frother features:

Electric milk frother and heater for coffee, hot chocolate, and more

Carafe detaches easily from the heating element for cord-free serving

Silver exterior with transparent lid allows you to see how much milk is left

Makes perfect milk foam in just 90 seconds

Auto-shutoff safety feature gives you peace of mind

