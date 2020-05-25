Microsoft Surface Pro X LTE gets deep discount up to $450 off, $750 shipped

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Microsoft Surface X convertible 13-inch tablet 128GB with LTE in Matte Black for $749.99 shipped. 256GB is $450 off at $849.99. That’s 25-35% off and the lowest prices we’ve seen on these Windows 10 portables with a 13-hour battery running on efficient ARM chips.

8GB RAM, 128GB SSD: $749.99 ($250 off)

($250 off) 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD: $849.99 ($450 off)

The Surface Pro X features a bright 13-inch 3:2 2880 x 1920 pixel display, speedy LTE 4G/Wifi, and comes in at just 1.7lbs including Surface Pro X Signature Keyboard with Slim Pen.

Microsoft Surface Pro X Tablet features

No Wi-Fi, no problem — in addition to Wi-Fi, every model comes enabled with blazing-fast LTE Advanced Pro connectivity

Perfect for your on-the-go lifestyle — sleek and slim, in Matte Black, Surface Pro X is just 7.3mm thin and starts at 1.7 pounds

See more and do more on a 13” screen. Virtually edge-to-edge PixelSense Display touchscreen and Surface signature 3:2 ratio gives you the most workspace possible

Powered by Qualcomm, the new custom Microsoft SQ1 processor delivers multitasking laptop performance, Long battery life, and fast LTE and Wi-Fi connectivity

Ultra-slim and versatile design. Surface Pro X adapts to you, transforming from ultra-thin laptop, to powerful tablet, to portable studio. Wi-Fi 5-802.11ac compatible. Compatible with Surface Dial off-screen interaction

