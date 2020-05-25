Ninja’s 4-in-1 Indoor Grill + air fryer now $120 (Refurb, Orig. $210) + more

- May. 25th 2020 11:26 am ET

Get this deal
Orig. $210 $120
0

Today only, Woot is offering some great deals on kitchenware from Ninja, Gotham Still, Cuisinart, and more. One standout is the Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill (AG300) for $119.99 in refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Originally listed at $210, this model currently sells for $199 at Walmart in new condition and is now matching our previous mention. Not to be confused with the AG301 model than can also dehydrate, this one is about $110 less right now. Ninja’s Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill boasts a 4-quart air fryer inside as well as a countertop oven. The 500-degree grill is great for getting the BBQ experience indoors when needed and the removable parts can all be thrown in the dishwasher for easy clean-ups. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds and ships with a 90-day warranty. More details below.

Cuisinart’s GR-4N 5-in-1 Griddler is a good alternative that will save you another $40 or so in brand new condition. But you can save even more by opting with something like the Maxi-Matic Indoor Electric Nonstick Grill at just over $27.While neither of these options are quite as versatile in terms of providing air frying and the like, you’re also saving significantly for a more than capable cooker.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Woot kitchenware sale for deals on Cuisinart cast iron, Ninja coffee makers and more starting from $60. Head over to our household deal hub for even more notable offers.

More on the Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill:

The grill that sears, sizzles, and air fry crisps. With Cyclonic Grilling Technology, super hot 500F air delivers Surround Searing, while the 500F high-density grill grate creates char-grilled marks and flavors without the smoke. 500F air circulates around food for amazing Surround Searing while the 500F high density grill grate creates char grilled marks and flavors, for food that’s perfectly cooked on the inside and char grilled on every side with Cyclonic Grilling Technology

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Orig. $210 $120
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
woot

woot
Ninja

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard