Ninja’s 4-in-1 Indoor Grill + air fryer now $120 (Refurb, Orig. $210) + more

Today only, Woot is offering some great deals on kitchenware from Ninja, Gotham Still, Cuisinart, and more. One standout is the Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill (AG300) for $119.99 in refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Originally listed at $210, this model currently sells for $199 at Walmart in new condition and is now matching our previous mention. Not to be confused with the AG301 model than can also dehydrate, this one is about $110 less right now. Ninja’s Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill boasts a 4-quart air fryer inside as well as a countertop oven. The 500-degree grill is great for getting the BBQ experience indoors when needed and the removable parts can all be thrown in the dishwasher for easy clean-ups. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds and ships with a 90-day warranty. More details below.

Cuisinart’s GR-4N 5-in-1 Griddler is a good alternative that will save you another $40 or so in brand new condition. But you can save even more by opting with something like the Maxi-Matic Indoor Electric Nonstick Grill at just over $27.While neither of these options are quite as versatile in terms of providing air frying and the like, you’re also saving significantly for a more than capable cooker.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Woot kitchenware sale for deals on Cuisinart cast iron, Ninja coffee makers and more starting from $60. Head over to our household deal hub for even more notable offers.

More on the Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill:

The grill that sears, sizzles, and air fry crisps. With Cyclonic Grilling Technology, super hot 500F air delivers Surround Searing, while the 500F high-density grill grate creates char-grilled marks and flavors without the smoke. 500F air circulates around food for amazing Surround Searing while the 500F high density grill grate creates char grilled marks and flavors, for food that’s perfectly cooked on the inside and char grilled on every side with Cyclonic Grilling Technology

