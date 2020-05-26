Aukey’s Dual Mirror Dash Camera drops to $50 shipped (Reg. $80)

Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering its Dual Mirror Dash Camera for $49.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $80, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. Offering a built-in 6.8-inch display inside of this rearview mirror, this dash camera does it all. The screen is perfect for backing into a parking spot and the front-facing camera keeps an eye on where you’re going. It records in 1080p out of the front camera and 720p from the back. Rated 4/5 stars.

Save big when you ditch the mirror design that today’s lead deal offers. This 1080p dash camera is just $26 shipped at Amazon and records the road in front of you with ease.

Whichever you choose, grab this 32GB microSD card. It’s from Samsung and includes a microSD to SD adapter, making it simple to transfer footage from dash camera to computer. At just $7.50 Prime shipped, it’s a no-brainer purchase.

Aukey Dual Mirror Dash Camera features:

The DRA2 is a complete front and rear dash camera system that backs you up in any road incident. Capture super-sharp 1080p video (accompanied by optional in-car audio) on the front camera and separate 720p video on the rear camera (which also operates as a reversing camera). View and set up everything easily on the large 6.8” LCD touchscreen display

Wider coverage with 170° front and 160° rear fields of view means greater protection. The wide-angle lenses cover more, capturing crucial peripheral action

When Parking Mode is enabled in settings, the dash camera system uses its internal 500mAh rechargeable battery to operate even when you’ve locked up and left. The G-sensor detects any physical motion or vibration when parked and triggers recording automatically

