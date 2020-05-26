Aukey’s Dual Mirror Dash Camera drops to $50 shipped (Reg. $80)

Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering its Dual Mirror Dash Camera for $49.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $80, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. Offering a built-in 6.8-inch display inside of this rearview mirror, this dash camera does it all. The screen is perfect for backing into a parking spot and the front-facing camera keeps an eye on where you’re going. It records in 1080p out of the front camera and 720p from the back. Rated 4/5 stars.
Save big when you ditch the mirror design that today’s lead deal offers. This 1080p dash camera is just $26 shipped at Amazon and records the road in front of you with ease.
Whichever you choose, grab this 32GB microSD card. It’s from Samsung and includes a microSD to SD adapter, making it simple to transfer footage from dash camera to computer. At just $7.50 Prime shipped, it’s a no-brainer purchase.
Aukey Dual Mirror Dash Camera features:
- The DRA2 is a complete front and rear dash camera system that backs you up in any road incident. Capture super-sharp 1080p video (accompanied by optional in-car audio) on the front camera and separate 720p video on the rear camera (which also operates as a reversing camera). View and set up everything easily on the large 6.8” LCD touchscreen display
- Wider coverage with 170° front and 160° rear fields of view means greater protection. The wide-angle lenses cover more, capturing crucial peripheral action
- When Parking Mode is enabled in settings, the dash camera system uses its internal 500mAh rechargeable battery to operate even when you’ve locked up and left. The G-sensor detects any physical motion or vibration when parked and triggers recording automatically
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!