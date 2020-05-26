Carry your bike around with the Allen Sports Spare Tire Rack at $40 (Reg. $70)

May. 26th 2020

Amazon is offering the Allen Sports Deluxe 2-Bike Spare Tire Rack for $39.99 shipped. Down from its $70 going rate, this is the best price that we’ve tracked in 2020. If you have a vehicle that has a spare tire on the tailgate, this bike rack is the perfect outdoor companion. It can hold two bikes and it easily mounts to your vehicle in just a few simple steps. Allen Sports is among the best companies around for bike racks, and what I personally chose when I picked up one to carry my eBike around. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you don’t have a spare tire on the back of your car, don’t fret. Allen Sports has a Deluxe 2-Bike Trunk Mount Rack for just under $40 shipped, giving you a few pennies in savings while delivering a more universal fit.

Something you’ll absolutely want to grab is this 10-pack of velcro straps. I use these to secure my bike tire from flapping around when driving, and they’ve come in handy for a number of other uses as well. At just $13 Prime shipped for 10, it’s a no-brainer purchase.

Allen Sports Deluxe Spare Tire Rack features:

  • Patented design carries bikes up high, away from road and hot exhaust
  • 15 inches Long carry arms easily accommodate 2 bicycles (up to 70 lb.)
  • Fits nearly all externally mounted spare tires, including those with over the tire third brake Lights
  • Patented individual tie down cradles secure and protect bicycles

