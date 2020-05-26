A new selection of Cocoon, Timbuk2, and Fossil bags are priced from $34

Amazon is offering the Timbuk2 Sacoche Crossbody Bag for $33.94 shipped. That’s $15 off the typical rate there and is one of the best prices we have tracked. This slim bag is a great option for carrying the essentials without needing to stuff your pockets full. Contents are protected by a water-resistant main zipper and a removable/adjustable shoulder strap makes it easy to tote everything comfortably. It’s backed by a lifetime warranty from Timbuk2, ensuring your purchase is an investment that will last for years to come. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

More bags on sale:

Oh, and that’s only some of the discounted backpacks we’ve found. Be sure to swing by our post from over the weekend to find options from Thule, Osprey, and others priced as low as $23.

Timbuk2 Sacoche Crossbody Bag features:

THE SACOCHE: A slim bag for wearing the essentials on the street

KEEP IT ORGANIZED: External slip pocket on the back; Exterior zip mesh pocket to quick access small items; Internal slip pocket for small items

CLEVER EXTRAS: Reflective zipper pulls; Water resistant main zipper; Removable, adjustable shoulder strap with padded shoulder pad

