CRAFTSMAN’s 105-piece mechanics tool set is a DIY must: $60 (Reg. $119)

Lowe’s is offering the CRAFTSMAN 105-piece Mechanics Tool Set for $59.98 shipped. Normally $119, and going for as much from third-parties at Amazon, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. CRAFTSMAN tools are among my favorite because the brand carries a lifetime warranty, should anything break. That’s right, just visit your local Lowe’s with the broken tool and it’ll be replaced, generally no questions asked. I’ve done this countless times and absolutely love the inclusion here. You’ll get 105-pieces in this kit, mainly consisting of sockets or Allen wrenches. It also includes a ¼-inch and ⅜-inch socket ratchet along with a few extensions and a handy carrying case. Rated a stellar 5/5 stars.

Given what you’re saving here, be sure to grab this 17-piece CRAFTSMAN Screwdriver Set. It comes in at $42 on Amazon and offers a plethora of different sized Philips screwdrivers for various tasks.

Unsure what tools you need? Our roundup of the best options includes what brands to look for, breakdowns of different categories of tools, and any other information you might need.

CRAFTSMAN Mechanics Tool Set features:

CORROSION RESISTANCE: Full Polish Chrome Finish

MINIMAL ARC SWING: 72-tooth Ratchets in 2 drive sizes

INCREASED TORQUE: 6 Point Socket with fastener

ALLOWS FOR EASY TOOL STORAGE: Durable Blow Molded Case

QUICK SIZE IDENTIFICATION: Large Markings

Meets or Exceeds ASME Specifications

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!