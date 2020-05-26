Dyson sale cuts V8 Absolute to $195.50 (Refurb, Orig. $600), more from $170

- May. 26th 2020 2:24 pm ET

0

Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its refurbished V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $195.49 shipped when coupon code DYSON15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $404 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $24. I sprung for this model the last time it fell to the previous low. I have zero regrets and have no plans to ever go back to corded vacuums. This unit is powerful and able to run for up to 40-minutes on a single charge. One of my favorite perks is its wall-mountable charger. It encourages docking, keeps my space looking organized, and ensures that it’s always topped off and ready for its next task. Buyers will be backed by a 6-month Dyson warranty. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find many more Dyson discounts and be sure to use the code mentioned above to receive the best price.

More Dyson discounts:

Pocket quite a bit of leftover cash when opting for Anker’s eufy HomeVac Cordless Vacuum at $100. Just like Dyson, this unit comes with wall-mountable charger. Once topped off you can anticipate up to 50-minutes of runtime, providing ample power to clean floors throughout your entire home.

Dyson V8 Absolute Stick Vacuum features:

  • Cord free. Hassle free. Powerful suction.
  • Up to 40 minutes’ run time when using a non motorized tool.
  • Lightweight and versatile, for easy home cleaning. Instant release trigger means battery power is only used while it’s cleaning. Requires charging for 4 hours minimum before first use

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Rakuten

Rakuten
Dyson

About the Author