Dyson sale cuts V8 Absolute to $195.50 (Refurb, Orig. $600), more from $170

Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its refurbished V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $195.49 shipped when coupon code DYSON15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $404 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $24. I sprung for this model the last time it fell to the previous low. I have zero regrets and have no plans to ever go back to corded vacuums. This unit is powerful and able to run for up to 40-minutes on a single charge. One of my favorite perks is its wall-mountable charger. It encourages docking, keeps my space looking organized, and ensures that it’s always topped off and ready for its next task. Buyers will be backed by a 6-month Dyson warranty. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find many more Dyson discounts and be sure to use the code mentioned above to receive the best price.

More Dyson discounts:

Pocket quite a bit of leftover cash when opting for Anker’s eufy HomeVac Cordless Vacuum at $100. Just like Dyson, this unit comes with wall-mountable charger. Once topped off you can anticipate up to 50-minutes of runtime, providing ample power to clean floors throughout your entire home.

Dyson V8 Absolute Stick Vacuum features:

Cord free. Hassle free. Powerful suction.

Up to 40 minutes’ run time when using a non motorized tool.

Lightweight and versatile, for easy home cleaning. Instant release trigger means battery power is only used while it’s cleaning. Requires charging for 4 hours minimum before first use

