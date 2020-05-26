Lululemon We Made Too Much Sale offers up to 50% off t-shirts, shorts, more

Lululemon’s We Made too Much deals offer up to 50% off shirts, pullovers, shorts, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. As always, receive free delivery on all orders. The men’s Metal Vent Tech 1/2 Zip 2.0 Pullover is an essential you can wear year-round. It’s currently on sale for $79 and originally was priced at $98. This pullover features four-way stretch material and reflective details to keep you visible in low light. Better yet, you can choose from two unique color options. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Lululemon or you can shop the entire sale here.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Metal Vent Tech 1/2 Zip 2.0 $79 (Orig. $98)
- Surge Warm 1/2 Zip $69 (Orig. $108)
- ABC Jogger Canvas $99 (Orig. $128)
- Street Lite Jacket $79 (Orig. $148)
- Fuel the Track 1/2 Zip $89 (Orig. $128)
- …and even more deals…
Our top pick for women is the Align Pant with a 28-inch length that are currently marked down to $79. To compare, these pants were originally priced at $98. I personally own a pair of the Align Pants and they’re very high quality. They feature buttery soft material and are sweat-wicking to help keep you comfortable throughout your workout.
The most notable deals for women include:
- Metro Miles Joggers $79 (Orig. $118)
- Align Pant 28-inches $79 (Orig. $98)
- Goal Smasher Jacket $99 (Orig. $148)
- All Yours Hoodie $79 (Orig. $108)
- Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve Crew $59 (Orig. $78)
- …and even more deals…
