NutriBullet’s Rx Blender makes smoothies and heats soup: $80 (Reg. $150), more

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay store is offering the NutriBullet Rx Blender (N17-1001) for $79.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $150, this model currently fetches $142 at Amazon where it hasn’t gone for as low as today’s deal in years. This is a 1700W, single-speed blender with several preset functions including smoothie and blend, as well as heating and SouperBlast, the latter of which isn’t usually found on blenders in this price range. This model features a stainless steel blade that can “pulverize ice” and “easily liquefies solid ingredients,” while dishwasher-safe parts make for easy clean-ups. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,700 Amazon customers. Head below for even more blender deals.

Also available via Best Buy’s official eBay store and matched in its Deals of the Day, the Blendtec Total 10-Speed Blender is now on sale for $224.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $450 at Best Buy, you’re saving as much as $225 with today’s deal. Amazon is currently charging $339, for comparison. If you’re looking to take your kitchen arsenal to a professional level, this is the deal for you. This thing will crush anything you throw at it, also features the ability to heat up soups, and includes presets for the usuals as well as ice cream and batters. Shipping with several lid types, the Wildside+ blending jar, and more, it also carries a 4+ star rating.

Now, if both of today’s options are overkill for your personal needs, take a closer look at the Magic Bullet Blender. This 11-piece system currently sells for $30 shipped at Amazon and carries solid reviews. It is ideal for your daily smoothie but might not be able to handle hardcore meal preparations like the options above.

Extract the nutrients in your food for a healthier diet with this NutriBullet RX countertop blender. The powerful 1700W motor with hands-free technology breaks down tough ingredients easily, while the heating function lets you serve soups and sauces at the optimum temperature. This NutriBullet RX countertop blender features two dishwasher-safe cups for easier cleaning.

