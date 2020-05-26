UGG Closet is open! Save up to 60% off boots, slippers, sandals, more from $6

Today only, UGG Closet is offering up to 60% off boots, sandals, slippers, and more. Prices are as marked. Shipping prices vary per order. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Bennison II Flip Flops for warm weather. These sandals were originally priced at $70, however during the sale you can find them for $38. Its rubber outsole promotes traction and it has a cushioned insole for added comfort. Rated 4.9/5 stars from UGG customers. Find the rest of our top picks from UGG below.

The most notable deals for men include:

For women, the Kari Sandal is currently marked down to $66, which originally was priced at $110. These sandals will pair perfectly with sun dresses, jeans, shorts, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

The most notable deals for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!