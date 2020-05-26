UGG Closet is open! Save up to 60% off boots, slippers, sandals, more from $6

- May. 26th 2020 11:37 am ET

0

Today only, UGG Closet is offering up to 60% off boots, sandals, slippers, and more. Prices are as marked. Shipping prices vary per order. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Bennison II Flip Flops for warm weather. These sandals were originally priced at $70, however during the sale you can find them for $38. Its rubber outsole promotes traction and it has a cushioned insole for added comfort. Rated 4.9/5 stars from UGG customers. Find the rest of our top picks from UGG below.

The most notable deals for men include:

For women, the Kari Sandal is currently marked down to $66, which originally was priced at $110. These sandals will pair perfectly with sun dresses, jeans, shorts, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

The most notable deals for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
UGG

UGG

About the Author