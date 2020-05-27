Karcher’s 15-inch pressure washer surface cleaner starts at $39.50 on Amazon

Amazon is offering the Karcher 15-inch Pressure Washer Surface Cleaner Attachment for $41.35 shipped. Opt for no-rush delivery and save an additional $1.76, dropping the price to $39.59 shipped. Normally $55 or more, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked in 2020 and is the lowest available. If you’ve ever tried to clean a garage, driveway, or deck with a standard pressure washer, you know exactly how difficult that can be. Using an attachment like this can clean pathways of up to 15-inches at a time, making it super simple to remove dirt and grime from large areas without spending hours doing so. Just attach it to the end of your pressure washer, as long as it’s under 3,200 PSI, and you’ll enjoy an easy clean. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Karcher’s attachment is also a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

If you have a smaller pressure washer, then Sun Joe’s 10-inch attachment is a great alternative. Coming in at just $15.50 Prime shipped, this is a budget-focused alternative to today’s lead deal.

Don't forget to check out our daily Green Deals roundups.

Karcher Pressure Washer Surface Cleaner features:

The Karcher Promise: Cleaner. Quicker. Delivers professional level cleaning over an area 15” wide with two spinning nozzles

Cleans flat surfaces up to 4x faster than standard spray nozzles

Eliminates streaks by keeping the nozzles at a fixed height from the surface

Perfect for cleaning large surfaces such as driveways, patios, decks, and sidewalks

Also cleans vertical surfaces including garage doors and home siding

