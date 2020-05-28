Sleep under the stars with ALPS Mountaineering tents with prices from $68

Woot is currently offering the ALPS Mountaineering Mermac 2-, 3-, or 4-person Tent with prices starting at $67.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally these tents start at $83 on Amazon and go up from there. If you have any camping plans this summer, you’ll want a good tent to sleep in. These tents from ALPS offer room for up to four people, which is plenty of space for the entire family. Setup is easy, coming in the form of two fiberglass poles that easily slide through the rungs when you’re ready to sleep. Plus, it’s weatherproof to keep you protected from the elements. Rated 4.4+ stars.

Opt for the Coleman Sundome Tent to save some cash. It has a max capacity of two people but would cost you just $57 shipped at Amazon. As a #1 best-seller, this is a great alternative if you’re alright with a little more complicated setup.

The MalloMe Sleeping Bag is another camping must-have. It’s just $30 shipped at Amazon, offering protection from three of the four seasons. You’ll enjoy camping in the spring, summer, and fall with this sleeping bag, as it provides ample warmth from the elements during those times.

ALPS Mountaineering Mermac Tent features:

Easy assembly with a free-standing, two-pole design and shock corded fiberglass poles

Polyester fly resists water and UV damage, while providing an awning over each door

Fully equipped with storage pockets, gear loft, steel stakes, guy ropes, two awning covered doorways, two zippered windows and large side mesh panels

