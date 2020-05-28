Clarks takes an extra 30% off sitewide just in time for summer + free shipping

Clarks is currently offering 30% off sitewide with promo code TAKE30 at checkout. Plus, free shipping on all orders. The Desert Boots are a very popular style for year-round wear and they’re a Clarks best-seller. This style for men is currently on sale for $91 and originally was priced at $130. These boots come in an array of color options and can be paired with jeans or khakis alike. It also features clean lines and polished leather or suede to elevate any look. Be sure to hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Clarks.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Un Maui Lace Sneakers are a casual must-have and currently marked down to $91. For comparison, they were originally priced at $130. These sneakers will pair nicely with leggings, dresses, jeans, or shorts and have a cushioned insole for added comfort. Plus, you can find them in six fun color options.

Our top picks for women include:

