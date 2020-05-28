Converse cuts an extra 25% off clearance with deals from just $13

- May. 28th 2020 2:06 pm ET

0

Converse offers an extra 25% off clearance with promo code MAY25 at checkout. Converse Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Now is a great time to update your shoes for summer with deals on sneakers, sandals, and boots. The Twisted Summer Chuck 70 Sneakers are on sale for $45 and originally were priced at $80. These shoes can be worn by both men or women and they come in two trendy color options. Tie-Dye is super popular for this season and this style is a great way to make a statement to any outfit. Score even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Converse

Converse

About the Author