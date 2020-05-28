Converse cuts an extra 25% off clearance with deals from just $13

Converse offers an extra 25% off clearance with promo code MAY25 at checkout. Converse Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Now is a great time to update your shoes for summer with deals on sneakers, sandals, and boots. The Twisted Summer Chuck 70 Sneakers are on sale for $45 and originally were priced at $80. These shoes can be worn by both men or women and they come in two trendy color options. Tie-Dye is super popular for this season and this style is a great way to make a statement to any outfit. Score even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Daisy Crochet Platform Sneakers $37 (Orig. $65)
- Chuck Taylor Nubuck Boots $75 (Orig. $120)
- CON CTAS Pro Sneakers $41 (Orig. $75)
- Worldmark Illusion Tee $13 (Orig. $25)
- CONS One Star Pro $41 (Orig. $75)
- …and even more deals…
The most notable deals for women include:
- Nautical Prep Chuck 70 $37 (Orig. $85)
- Twisted Summer Chuck 70 $45 (Orig. $80)
- Leopard Platform Chuck Taylor $37 (Orig. $50)
- Boho Crochet Chuck Taylor $37 (Orig. $65)
- VLTG Chuck Taylor All Star $25 (Orig. $65)
- …and even more deals…
