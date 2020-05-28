Dick’s Sporting Goods takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Callaway, more

Dick’s Sporting Goods 1-Day Flash Sale takes up to 50% off top brands including Nike, adidas, Callaway, The North Face, and many more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. The men’s Callaway Ottoman Pullover is a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $80, however during the sale you can find it for $35. This pullover comes in an array of color options and features stretch material, which is great for your golf swing. It also can be worn year-round with shorts, joggers, khakis, or jeans alike. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Hit the jump to find even more deals.
Our top picks for men include:
- Nike Legend 2.0 T-Shirt $18 (Orig. $25)
- Walter Hagen P11 Golf Shorts $38 (Orig. $65)
- Nike Dri-FIT Golf Pullover $25 (Orig. $65)
- Callaway Ottoman Pullover $35 (Orig. $80)
- Nike Air Zoom Pegasus Sneaker $62 (Orig. $130)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Nike Temp 3-inch Dry Shorts $20 (Orig. $30)
- Nike Pro Dri-FIT 7/8 Tights $36 (Orig. $55)
- The North Face Half Dome Pullover $25 (Orig. $50)
- adidas 3-Stripe Tank Top $18 (Orig. $28)
- Nike Zoom Winflo 6 Shoes $60 (Orig. $90)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
