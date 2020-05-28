Dick’s Sporting Goods takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Callaway, more

Dick’s Sporting Goods 1-Day Flash Sale takes up to 50% off top brands including Nike, adidas, Callaway, The North Face, and many more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. The men’s Callaway Ottoman Pullover is a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $80, however during the sale you can find it for $35. This pullover comes in an array of color options and features stretch material, which is great for your golf swing. It also can be worn year-round with shorts, joggers, khakis, or jeans alike. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Hit the jump to find even more deals.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

